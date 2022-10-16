1 critical, 2 others hurt after crash and shooting in SE Houston, police say

Police said the victims may have tried to attack and rob the gunmen after a crash, which led to the shooting.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a triple shooting that may have started as a fender bender.

It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning on Rainbow Drive, which is near the intersection of Griggs Road and Garland Drive in southeast Houston.

Police said a fight broke out after a truck and sedan were involved in a minor crash. The group in the sedan claimed the truck hit them again before four men got out and started attacking them while also trying to rob them.

At some point, the two people in the sedan each grabbed a gun and opened fire. Three people were taken to the hospital, including one person who's in critical condition.