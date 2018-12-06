FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating three suspects accused of punching a woman at an HEB while trying to steal her purse.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at 23500 Berry parkway in the Richmond area. They say the three suspects followed the woman from a Chase bank to an HEB and continued to follow her as she got into the driver’s seat of her car.

Deputies say one suspect, identified as Cameron Andrew Deal, punched the woman in her face multiple times while trying to take her purse.

Officials describe deal as an 18-year-old black male, 6 feet tall and approximately 170 pounds. They describe the second suspect as a black male, 18 to 20 years old with a medium build and between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6.

The third suspect’s identity is unknown, according to deputies.

Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling (281) 342-TIPS (8477) or online.

