HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the three men who shot another man on the southeast side late Monday.

The shooting was reported at 840 Broadway at about 9 p.m.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound and a woman with injuries she sustained in a fall. Witnesses were able to tell police that three men wearing masks approached the victim and shot him once. The victim ran into the complex to ask for help.

The suspects fled in a silver Chevy Impala roughly a 2007 to 2014 year model, police said.

Police said it did not appear the victim lived in the complex.

A more detailed description of the gunmen was not immediately released.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.

