3 killed, 1 wounded when men in car open fire on group of teens in southwest Houston

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for two men who shot several people outside an apartment complex on the city’s southwest side late Wednesday.

The shooting was reported after 11 p.m. in the 6300 block of Ranchester, said Commander David Angelo with the Houston Police Department.

A group of people, including older teens, were hanging out in the complex’s parking lot when two men in a brown car pulled up. Several words were exchanged, and the men allegedly made a threat and then left.

Angelo said about 10 minutes later, the same men returned and fired multiple gunshots at the group.

An 18-year-old male and an 18-year-old female died at the scene along with a man in his 40s. Another teen victim, a girl, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A fifth person among the group was not hurt.

Police said the shooters fled the scene — currently a better description of the suspects has not been released.

Police hope surveillance video in the area will offer more clues.