HOUSTON - Three people were injured during a drive by shooting Saturday afternoon in Third Ward.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. at the Scott Food Mart on Winbern Street across from the Cuney Homes.

All three people were taken to Ben Taub hospital. One of them is in critical condition and two of them are in stable condition, according to Houston Police.

There was no immediate information on a potential suspect.

Our Homicide investigators are responding to 3341 Windbern for a shooting incident. Preliminary info is three persons shot and transported to Ben Taub. One in critical and two in stable conditions. No other info at this time. Investigation on-going. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 7, 2018

