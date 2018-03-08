CHANNELVIEW, Texas - Three people have been hospitalized following a stabbing during a fight in Channelview Thursday night.

Deputies responded Thursday night to the scene at a home at Deercrest Street and Woodforest Boulevard. They say one of the victims, a teenager, was stabbed in the face, and the other, and adult, was stabbed in the side. Both are in serious condition, but they are stable, deputies said.

Another person was taken to the hospital after being knocked out and suffering seizures.

Officials were initially searching for a teenage suspect, but they now believe the three victims could be suspects in this case.

