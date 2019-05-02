HOUSTON — A police report revealed what robbers stole from mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee’s home in River Oaks early Monday.

The suspects got away with two rifles, one pistol, six paintings, an Apple computer and $50,000 worth of watches. A wallet with $300 cash inside was also stolen, according to the report.

Buzbee said he saw a man stealing a scooter from his garage, so he ran upstairs to her his gun. That’s when he realized another suspect was on the second floor.

“Luckily I was armed, and ran the subject out of my home,” Buzbee said on Facebook. “But for the fact that my weapon misfired, I would have shot one of them.”

Buzbee said he used a "crappy" 22, and decided not to shoot again since his son and daughter were home.

