HOUSTON — Capital murder charges are pending against three suspects in the fatal shooting and robbery of a 15-year-old boy at an apartment complex in northwest Houston.

The teen was shot and killed after getting into an altercation with the three suspects, according to police. The suspects also stole the boy's property, police said.

It happened Wednesday night at 4603 Sherwood Lane. The suspects - identified by police as Jacorey Jervar Randolph, 19, Jashon Romero Freeman and Albert Ray Edmond, both 18 - arrived at the complex and fought with the boy before one of them shot him multiple times, police said.

They fled in a black BMW sedan but they were detained and taken into custody a short time later by the Spring Valley Police Department.

The boy died at the scene.

