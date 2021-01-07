Dad, mom and child killed in Houston shooting; 10-year-old survivor held sibling and played dead, family says

Police believe the victims may have known their killer.

HOUSTON — Three people were killed late Wednesday in a shooting in southwest Houston, according to police.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 12100 block of Fondren Road, which is near the intersection with West Airport Boulevard. A juvenile was also injured and was taken to the hospital, police said.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m.

Even investigators said overnight the scene was an emotional one to process.

The three killed in the shooting were a father, a 28-year-old pregnant mom and the mother’s little girl, who was just 6 years old. Her 10-year-old sister was also shot but survived — she is the one who called her grandmother for help after the shooting. A family member said the girl held her 1-year-old brother and pretended to play dead.

The shooter was still on the run as of Thursday morning, but a description of that person is unknown at this time. The motive also remains unknown.

Investigators believe that, because there are no signs of forced entry at the family’s home, the victims may have known their killer.

“This was a very, very tragic scene,” said Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu with HPD. “We're sending out prayers to the family. This was not only a difficult scene for us but for the family as well.”

Police said they found some surveillance video that they are reviewing at this time.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.