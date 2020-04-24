3 dead, another critical in shooting at southeast Houston apartment

HOUSTON — Three people were killed and another person was seriously hurt after a shooting in southeast Houston overnight.
This happened around 1 a.m. Friday at the Grand Terrace Apartments, located in the 4700 block of Ward.
Houston police said two men and a woman were shot and killed, but the victims may have known the shooters since there was no sign of forced entry into the apartment.
Investigators said they did find drug paraphernalia inside the apartment, so it may have been a robbery.
