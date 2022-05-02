3 dead after shooting in north Houston, police say

An investigation is underway after three people were found dead early Saturday morning.

HOUSTON — Three people were found dead early at two scenes early Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police say both scenes appear to be related.

The first incident occurred in the 838 block of Oak Street in north Houston just after 6 a.m., police say. Two people were found dead at that scene, according to police.

A third person was found dead in the 11000 block of Chamboard Lane, less than a block away.

Police say there was evidence of a struggle and that the incident was narcotics related.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: HPD is looking for this dark colored SUV that was involved in a triple homicide near N. Shepherd Dr.



Police believe the car fled from a shooting scene at an apt. on Oak St.

dumping a body onto this neighbors yard. @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/x8nu9iiGlY — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) February 5, 2022

https://twitter.com/BFordKHOU/status/1490039709913034753

Witnesses say there were multiple gunshots heard outside, where police say they also found high-powered rifle rounds leading from a balcony at the first scene onto the street, striking other vehicles.

One person has been detained, while police say they're looking for a Hispanic female who was told to leave the scene immediately before police arrived.