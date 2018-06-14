MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Two people have been arrested on injury to child charges in connection with the ongoing investigation into The Care Cottage in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Hiram Thigpen was arrested on Tuesday for the charge of injury to a child, a third-degree felony. Jasmin Lyons was also arrested on Tuesday for the charge of Injury to a disabled child, also a third-degree felony.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for Jadaniran Thompson for the charge of injury to a child, a third degree, according to the DA’s Office.

MORE: Abuse allegations spark raids at Montgomery County at-risk youth homes

Thigpen, who is still employed with Care Cottage, is alleged to have committed injury to a child on April 11, by grabbing and throwing a child at Care Cottage to the floor and by forcing his knee on the neck of a child and impeding the breathing of a child by applying pressure to the child’s neck, according to a release from the DA's Office.

An arrest warrant was issued on Monday, and Thigpen was arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. This investigation is being conducted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Lyons, who is no longer employed with Care Cottage, is alleged to have committed injury to a disabled child on October 10, 2017, by causing bodily injury to a disabled child at Care Cottage by grabbing and twisting the arm of the child, causing the disabled child’s arm to fracture, the release stated.

An arrest warrant was issued on Monday, and Lyons was arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. This investigation is being conducted by Montgomery County Constable Pct. 1.

Thompson, who is still employed with Care Cottage, is alleged to have committed injury to a child on February 27, 2018, by grabbing the neck of a Care Cottage child, by scratching the neck of the child, and by squeezing the neck of the child and impeding the normal breathing of the child by applying pressure to the child’s neck, according to the release.

An arrest warrant was issued on Monday. This case is being investigated by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officials are requesting the public’s help to secure Thompson’s arrest. If anyone has information or knows the location of Jadaniran Thompson, please contact Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.

These arrests follow the search warrant that was executed by Montgomery County law enforcement at both Care Cottage facilities on May 17. The criminal investigation is ongoing at this time.

© 2018 KHOU