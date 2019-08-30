BAYTOWN, Texas — Three men have been charged with capital murder in the death of a man at a Baytown motel.

Stephen Swancie Martin, Gregory Ryan Maze and Henry Carr Jr. have been arrested and charged in the Aug. 24 death of Emilio Aguilar.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Baytown Police responded to a shooting call at Motel 19 in the 3400 block of North Alexander Drive. They found 29-year-old Aguilar dead from a gunshot wound inside one of the rooms.

Police identified Carr and Angela Strokos as persons of interest in the case. They said Carr turned himself into authorities, and Strokos was arrested on unrelated warrants.

Detectives later identified Maze and Martin who were arrested in Seabrook and the Channelview area, respectively. Police said the four people planned to rob Aguilar because they believed he had a large amount of money. They said the four individuals forced themselves into Aguilar’s room, and Martin shot Aguilar once in the face.

Martin, Maze and Carr remain in the Baytown Jail and are awaiting transfer to the Harris County Jail. Strokos remains in the Harris County Jail on unrelated drug charges.

