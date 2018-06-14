MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Two people have been arrested on injury to child charges in connection with the ongoing investigation into The Care Cottage in Montgomery County. Deputies are searching for a third suspect.

Hiram Thigpen

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Hiram Thigpen was arrested on Tuesday for the charge of injury to a child, a third-degree felony.

Thigpen, who is still employed with the residential treatment center, is accused of grabbing and throwing a child at Care Cottage to the floor and by forcing his knee on the neck of a child and impeding the breathing of a child by applying pressure to the child’s neck, according to a release from the DA's Office.

Jasmin Lyons was also arrested on Tuesday for the charge of Injury to a disabled child, also a third-degree felony.





Lyons, who is no longer employed with Care Cottage, is accused of causing bodily injury to a disabled child at Care Cottage by grabbing and twisting the arm of the child, causing the disabled child’s arm to fracture, the release stated.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for Jadaniran Thompson for the charge of injury to a child, a third degree, according to the DA’s Office.

Thompson, who is still employed with Care Cottage allegedly grabbed a child by the neck and squeezing the neck until the child had trouble breathing and scratching the child's neck.

Law enforcement officials are requesting the public’s help to secure Thompson’s arrest. If anyone has information or knows the location of Jadaniran Thompson, please contact Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.

