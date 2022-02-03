2nd escaped Louisiana inmate captured in north Harris County

The escapee was the second one caught this week in the Houston area and was among the five men who disappeared from a Louisiana prison in September.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Another inmate who escaped from a central Louisiana prison in September has been caught by authorities in north Harris County, authorities said.

The inmate was taken into custody Thursday morning in the area of Hollow Tree Lane, according to Harris County Sheriff's Major Susan Cotter.

Authorities caught up with the first escaped inmate earlier this week.

The suspect is believed to be involved in multiple aggravated cases within Harris County as well.

The pair caught in Harris County was among five men who broke out of a Marksville, Louisiana detention facility back in September, authorities said.

The escapees were identified by Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana authorities, according to AvoyellesToday:

William Johnson, 27, of Marksville

Kyle Cavalier, 19, of Bunkie, Louisiana

Davante Williams, 20, of Bunkie, Louisiana

Dakeylon Berry, 19, of Hessmer, Louisiana

Rondrakus Taylor, 19, of Mansura, Louisiana

Authorities did not immediately identify which two were caught in the Houston area.