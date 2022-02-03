2nd escaped Louisiana inmate captured in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Another inmate who escaped from a central Louisiana prison in September has been caught by authorities in north Harris County, authorities said.
The inmate was taken into custody Thursday morning in the area of Hollow Tree Lane, according to Harris County Sheriff's Major Susan Cotter.
Authorities caught up with the first escaped inmate earlier this week.
The pair caught in Harris County was among five men who broke out of a Marksville, Louisiana detention facility back in September, authorities said.
The escapees were identified by Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana authorities, according to AvoyellesToday:
- William Johnson, 27, of Marksville
- Kyle Cavalier, 19, of Bunkie, Louisiana
- Davante Williams, 20, of Bunkie, Louisiana
- Dakeylon Berry, 19, of Hessmer, Louisiana
- Rondrakus Taylor, 19, of Mansura, Louisiana
Authorities did not immediately identify which two were caught in the Houston area.
Investigators said the two men caught this week were responsible for aggravated robberies and aggravated kidnappings between November and December of 2021.