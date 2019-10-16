Editor's note: The above video is from the original Oct. 7 version of this story.

HOUSTON — Nearly 10 days after the murder of a Houston store clerk, the search continues for his killers.

Police and family members are asking for the public's help in identifying the masked gunmen.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).

It was about 2:44 a.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department responded to the Valero gas station at 2800 Reed near Highway 288 after reports of a robbery and shooting. Officers found the store’s clerk dead inside.

2 men in creepy masks shoot, kill Houston Valero store clerk

KHOU 11

Surveillance video showed one of the gunmen was wearing a black mask with blue jeans. The other wore an alien-like mask and a black sweater or shirt. Another suspect wearing black entered the store from the back.

investigators have just released photos of the third suspect sought in this morning's shooting.

HPD

Friends later identified the victim as Oday Qadous, 29. They said he migrated to America from Palestine about three years ago to follow the American dream and work hard.

If you know something about this crime you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers or you can also submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter