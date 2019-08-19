FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A 22-year-old Kendelton man was sentenced on Aug .13 to 60-years in prison for a 2018 murder.

Jonathan Bradshaw was convicted a day earlier of murder in the death of Ladarian Trevon Welch.

According to Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, on Jan. 20, 2018, Bradshaw’s twin brother, Johnny Bradshaw, was speeding up and down a residential neighborhood street in Kendleton.

Welch told Johnny to slow down multiple times, prosecutors said. Johnny then drove down the street to pick up his brother.

Welch was standing outside of his home in front of the curb when Johnny parked in the middle of the street and Jonathan got out of the passenger seat. Prosecutors said Jonathan confronted Welch about telling his brother what to do. Jonathan then pulled a gun on Welch and fired four times.

Welch was shot once in the leg and once in the chest, which resulted in his death, prosecutors said. Jonathan ran away on foot after the shooting.

“Jonathan Bradshaw’s inhumane and senseless killing of 22-year-old Ladarian Welch robbed a young man of his future and a mother of her only son,” Assistant District Attorney Courtney Rosen said. “We appreciate the jury’s attention and swift justice in this case.”

Under Texas law, Bradshaw must serve half of his sentence before he can be considered for parole.

