HOUSTON — Houston Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department hope someone will know the location of a man accused of sexually abusing a child in late 2019.

Courtney Blacklock Jr., 21, is wanted on a charge of sexual assault of a child, according to HPD.

The crime was reported to police on Nov. 25 in the 5900 block of Longmeadow.

“During the investigation, the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse. Detectives learned that the fugitive, Courtney Blacklock Jr., sexually abused the victim,” stated Crime Stoppers.

Blacklock Jr. is about six feet, three inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Police provided two photos of the man on Wednesday to show his varying appearance.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

