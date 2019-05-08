The number of mass shootings across the U.S. so far in 2019 has outpaced the number of days this year, according to a gun violence research group.

The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as any incident in which at least four people were shot, excluding the shooter.

The shootings happen in big cities and small towns. In schools, churches, shopping centers, restaurants, concerts, movie theaters, residential neighborhoods.

AUGUST MASS SHOOTINGS

In August alone, 112 people have been killed or injured in mass shootings across the United States, most of them in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

August 5: Brooklyn, NY; 0 killed, 4 injured

August 4: Chicago, IL; 1 killed, 7 injured

August 4: Memphis, TN; 1 killed, 3 injured

August 4; Chicago, IL; 0 killed, 7 injured

August 4: Dayton, OH; 9 killed; 26 injured

August 3: El Paso, TX; 22 killed; 24 injured

August 2: Suffolk, Virginia; 2 killed, 3 injured

The shooting at the El Paso Walmart is the deadliest shooting so far this year. The 21st victim died Monday at the hospital.

JULY MASS SHOOTINGS

July 30: Columbus, OH; 0 killed, 5 injured

July 28: Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; 6 killed, 2 injured

July 28: Philadelphia,PA; 1 killed, 5 injured

July 28: Gilroy, CA; 4 killed, 13 injured

July 28: Washington D.C.; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 28: Chicago, IL; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 28: Uniontown, PA; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 27: Wichita, KS; 1 killed, 3 injured

July 27: Brooklyn, NY; 1 killed, 11 injured

July 26: Kennewick, Washington; 1 killed, 3 injured

July 25: Canoga Park, CA; 4 killed, 2 injured

July 21: Chicago, IL; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 21: Washington, D.C., 0 killed, 4 injured

July 20: Jersey City, NJ; 0 killed, 6 injured

July 20: Clairton, PA; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 20: Baltimore, MD; 1 killed, 3 injured

July 20: Chicago, IL; 0 killed; 7 injured

July 18: Chicago, IL; 1 killed, 3 injured

July 17: Lubbock, TX; 1 killed, 3 injured

July 16: San Antonio, TX; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 15: Atlanta, GA; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 14: Chicago, IL; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 13: Chicago, IL; 1 killed, 4 injured

July 13: Philadelphia, PA; 0 killed, 7 injured

July 11: Houston, TX; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 8: Washington, D.C.; 2 killed, 2 injured

July 7: Flint, MI; 0 killed, 6 injured

July 7: St. Louis, MO; 0 killed, 6 injured

July 7: Chicago, IL; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 7: Chicago, IL; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 7: Albuquerque, NM; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 6: San Jose, CA; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 6: St. Louis, MO; 5 killed, 0 injured

July 5; Boston, MA; 0 killed, 6 injured

July 5, Reno, NV; 1 killed, 3 injured

July 5: Chicago, IL; 0 killed, 5 injured

July 5: Brooklyn, NY; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 4: Chicago, IL; 1 killed, 3 injured

July 4: Rockford, IL; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 4: Los Angeles, CA; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 4: Fresno, CA; 1 killed, 3 injured

July 3: Katy, TX; 2 killed; 3 injured

July 2: St. Louis, MO; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 1: Baltimore, MD; 0 killed, 4 injured

Tap here for total mass shootings in 2019.

RECENT HISTORY

The last time the mass shooting toll topped days of the year was 2016, which had 382 mass shootings — the most in any year since the Gun Violence Archive started keeping track.

The past two years came close with 346 mass shootings in 2017 and 340 in 2018.

The deadliest shooting in U.S. history happened in October 2017 in Las Vegas. Fifty-eight people were killed at a Jason Aldean concert.

A month later, 26 worshipers were killed at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

MORE COVERAGE

RELATED: Death toll rises as more El Paso shooting victims die in hospital Monday

RELATED: Mexico: Texas shooting 'act of terrorism' against Mexicans

RELATED: 31 dead from 2 mass shootings in one weekend

RELATED: 11 shot in 12 hours: Bloody Sunday night in multiple shootings across Houston

RELATED: 'Tired of meaningless words': Oregon lawmakers react to mass shootings

RELATED: Dayton officials provide update on mass shooting

RELATED: Here are the victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting

RELATED: Trump condemns 'racism, bigotry and white supremacy' after weekend of shootings

RELATED: How can we stop mass shootings?