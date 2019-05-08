The number of mass shootings across the U.S. so far in 2019 has outpaced the number of days this year, according to a gun violence research group.
The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as any incident in which at least four people were shot, excluding the shooter.
The shootings happen in big cities and small towns. In schools, churches, shopping centers, restaurants, concerts, movie theaters, residential neighborhoods.
AUGUST MASS SHOOTINGS
In August alone, 112 people have been killed or injured in mass shootings across the United States, most of them in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.
- August 5: Brooklyn, NY; 0 killed, 4 injured
- August 4: Chicago, IL; 1 killed, 7 injured
- August 4: Memphis, TN; 1 killed, 3 injured
- August 4; Chicago, IL; 0 killed, 7 injured
- August 4: Dayton, OH; 9 killed; 26 injured
- August 3: El Paso, TX; 22 killed; 24 injured
- August 2: Suffolk, Virginia; 2 killed, 3 injured
The shooting at the El Paso Walmart is the deadliest shooting so far this year. The 21st victim died Monday at the hospital.
JULY MASS SHOOTINGS
- July 30: Columbus, OH; 0 killed, 5 injured
- July 28: Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; 6 killed, 2 injured
- July 28: Philadelphia,PA; 1 killed, 5 injured
- July 28: Gilroy, CA; 4 killed, 13 injured
- July 28: Washington D.C.; 0 killed, 4 injured
- July 28: Chicago, IL; 0 killed, 4 injured
- July 28: Uniontown, PA; 0 killed, 4 injured
- July 27: Wichita, KS; 1 killed, 3 injured
- July 27: Brooklyn, NY; 1 killed, 11 injured
- July 26: Kennewick, Washington; 1 killed, 3 injured
- July 25: Canoga Park, CA; 4 killed, 2 injured
- July 21: Chicago, IL; 0 killed, 4 injured
- July 21: Washington, D.C., 0 killed, 4 injured
- July 20: Jersey City, NJ; 0 killed, 6 injured
- July 20: Clairton, PA; 0 killed, 4 injured
- July 20: Baltimore, MD; 1 killed, 3 injured
- July 20: Chicago, IL; 0 killed; 7 injured
- July 18: Chicago, IL; 1 killed, 3 injured
- July 17: Lubbock, TX; 1 killed, 3 injured
- July 16: San Antonio, TX; 0 killed, 4 injured
- July 15: Atlanta, GA; 0 killed, 4 injured
- July 14: Chicago, IL; 0 killed, 4 injured
- July 13: Chicago, IL; 1 killed, 4 injured
- July 13: Philadelphia, PA; 0 killed, 7 injured
- July 11: Houston, TX; 0 killed, 4 injured
- July 8: Washington, D.C.; 2 killed, 2 injured
- July 7: Flint, MI; 0 killed, 6 injured
- July 7: St. Louis, MO; 0 killed, 6 injured
- July 7: Chicago, IL; 0 killed, 4 injured
- July 7: Chicago, IL; 0 killed, 4 injured
- July 7: Albuquerque, NM; 0 killed, 4 injured
- July 6: San Jose, CA; 0 killed, 4 injured
- July 6: St. Louis, MO; 5 killed, 0 injured
- July 5; Boston, MA; 0 killed, 6 injured
- July 5, Reno, NV; 1 killed, 3 injured
- July 5: Chicago, IL; 0 killed, 5 injured
- July 5: Brooklyn, NY; 0 killed, 4 injured
- July 4: Chicago, IL; 1 killed, 3 injured
- July 4: Rockford, IL; 0 killed, 4 injured
- July 4: Los Angeles, CA; 0 killed, 4 injured
- July 4: Fresno, CA; 1 killed, 3 injured
- July 3: Katy, TX; 2 killed; 3 injured
- July 2: St. Louis, MO; 0 killed, 4 injured
- July 1: Baltimore, MD; 0 killed, 4 injured
Tap here for total mass shootings in 2019.
RECENT HISTORY
The last time the mass shooting toll topped days of the year was 2016, which had 382 mass shootings — the most in any year since the Gun Violence Archive started keeping track.
The past two years came close with 346 mass shootings in 2017 and 340 in 2018.
The deadliest shooting in U.S. history happened in October 2017 in Las Vegas. Fifty-eight people were killed at a Jason Aldean concert.
A month later, 26 worshipers were killed at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
MORE COVERAGE
RELATED: Death toll rises as more El Paso shooting victims die in hospital Monday
RELATED: Mexico: Texas shooting 'act of terrorism' against Mexicans
RELATED: 31 dead from 2 mass shootings in one weekend
RELATED: 11 shot in 12 hours: Bloody Sunday night in multiple shootings across Houston
RELATED: 'Tired of meaningless words': Oregon lawmakers react to mass shootings
RELATED: Dayton officials provide update on mass shooting
RELATED: Here are the victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting
RELATED: Trump condemns 'racism, bigotry and white supremacy' after weekend of shootings
RELATED: How can we stop mass shootings?