HPD: Burglars break into building with saw, leave with $20,000 cash in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Burglars reportedly stole $20,000 cash from a building in southwest Houston, and according to investigators, they used a saw to get inside.
It happened about 3:45 a.m. in the 8800 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway South on Nov. 4.
Houston police said two men used a saw to cut through the building's back door, before going inside and grabbing the cash. They then left in an unknown direction, police said.
HPD said one man was wearing a hooded jacket and boots while the other was in a jacket, baseball hat and mask. Both are believed to be in their 20s.
The break-in was captured on surveillance video, which department did not release.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.