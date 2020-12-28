HPD: Burglars break into building with saw, leave with $20,000 cash in southwest Houston

It happened about 3:45 a.m. in the 8800 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway South on Nov. 4.

HOUSTON — Burglars reportedly stole $20,000 cash from a building in southwest Houston, and according to investigators, they used a saw to get inside.

It happened about 3:45 a.m. in the 8800 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway South on Nov. 4.

Houston police said two men used a saw to cut through the building's back door, before going inside and grabbing the cash. They then left in an unknown direction, police said.

HPD said one man was wearing a hooded jacket and boots while the other was in a jacket, baseball hat and mask. Both are believed to be in their 20s.

The break-in was captured on surveillance video, which department did not release.