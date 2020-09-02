A 20-year-old man died after he was run over by the pickup truck he had been riding in overnight Sunday, Dallas police said.

Crystian Hernandez fell out of the truck around 1:35 a.m., police said. He had sitting on the back left window of the truck and holding on while the driver of the truck did donuts in a parking lot on the 11600 block of Newberry Street, police said.

When he fell out, the truck's back left tire ran over him, according to police.

Hernandez was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Police allege Edgar Moncada, 28, was driving the truck at the time. He was arrested on a charge of manslaughter, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

