This story has been updated to revise the child's age. Dallas police initially said the child was 2 years old, but the Dallas County Medical Examiner's later said the child was a few weeks from turning 2.

A 1-year-old child was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in the Bonton neighborhood overnight Sunday, Dallas police said.

Officials with the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office later identified the toddler as Rory Norman.

Rory was just weeks from turning 2 years old-- his birthday would have been on Jan. 24.

A 20-year-old man, later identified as Rory's uncle, was also taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He is expected to survive, according to police.

The man told police an unknown person had shot several rounds at his home around 3:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of Valentine Street, hitting him and Rory.

Rory was taken to Children's Medical Center, but later died, police said.

Officials initially said they believe the suspect fled the scene and drove west towards Bexar Street in a white Chevy sedan following the shooting.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted about the shooting later Sunday morning.

"A shameless act of gun violence has taken the life of yet another innocent child in our city," he wrote. "This is intolerable, and as the father of two young boys, I am both saddened and outraged."

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall held a news conference around 12:30 p.m. Sunday to address the crime.

"We are angry," Chief Hall said. "This 1-year-old baby was killed due to senseless gun violence in this city that we are determined and aggressive about eradicating in 2020."

A video of Rory was shown during the news conference. You can watch it below.

Rory's uncle was home from a local university for the holidays at the time of the shooting, Hall said.

The home was targeted by the shooter, Hall explained during the conference. The person had to have been familiar with the layout of the home, because they got on to the side of the house and shot through the bedroom windows using a rifle, knowing the residents were likely asleep at the time.

Hall became visibly upset at the end of the conference as she talked about the crime scene.

"It's the scene of a baby dying," she slowly said. "I don't know what that looks like to anyone else, but I know it's something you never want to see, not only as a mother, but as a police chief. It happened on my watch. And I am angry. And this s*** has to STOP in this city," she said as she banged her hand on the podium.

An 8-year-old was also grazed by a bullet overnight in a separate shooting in the city. And another man is in critical condition after he was shot while driving in Pleasant Grove late Saturday.

"This senseless violence will stop," Hall said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said. Anyone with any information is urged to contact police at 214-373-8477.

