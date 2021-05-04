2-year-old was in car when pregnant mother was shot and killed Easter Sunday in SW Houston

Relatives say Brianna Navarro, 22, was about six months pregnant when she was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Westchase area.

HOUSTON — Houston police are still looking for the gunman who shot and killed a young pregnant woman Easter Sunday in the Westchase area.

HPD released new details Monday that may explain the motive.

Brianna Navarro, 22, was a passenger in her boyfriend’s car when someone in a dark-colored coupe opened fire on the vehicle.

One bullet hit Navarro in the back.

Her two-year-old son was in the car but wasn’t physically hurt. Neither was the boyfriend.

The boyfriend flagged down some nearby paramedics, but it was too late. Navarro was already dead, according to HPD.

Relatives say the victim was six or seven months pregnant and also had a 6-year-old son.

On Monday, investigators said the boyfriend told them he’d had an altercation with someone at a nearby convenience store before the shooting.

They drove away and the shooting happened a short time later, around 1:10 p.m. in the 11200 block of Richmond Avenue.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help the victim's family pay for funeral expenses. As of Monday, it has raised more than $5,100 toward its $10,000 goal. Click here to donate.