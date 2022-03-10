Man charged in toddler's death was out on bond for another DWI, court documents show

Rene Alfredo Alvarado, 22, was charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid after the toddler was struck and killed.

HOUSTON — The suspect charged in the hit-and-run death of a 2-year-old boy was out on bond on a DWI charge in Collin County, north of Dallas, according to court documents.

Houston police say Rene Alfredo Alvarado ran over the toddler at an apartment complex over the weekend and then tried to leave the scene.

Alvarado, who turned 22 the day of the accident, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid. He appeared in court Monday where the prosecutor was expected to ask for no bond because of the prior arrest.

According to HPD, Alvarado was speeding in a Dodge Ram pickup through the parking lot of an apartment complex when he hit the toddler. Police said the man kept driving and tried to leave, but witnesses stopped him until first responders arrived.

It happened Saturday on Nairn Street, near South Gessner Road and Bissonnet Street, shortly after 4 p.m.

Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office said responding officers reported that Alvardo showed signs of intoxication. A drug recognition expert evaluated him at the scene.

Intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid are second-degree felonies and carry a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

