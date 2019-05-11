HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two victims were struck by gunfire outside an apartment complex in southwest Harris County late Monday, deputies said.

The shooting was reported in the 14500 block of Empanada, not far from Highway 6 and Beechnut.

At about 9:30 p.m. there were reports of gunfire in a neighborhood. Deputies arrived and found the two victims.

Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance and are expected to survive.

Deputies believe a dark sedan was involved in the shooting, but a more detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter