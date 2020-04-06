2 wounded after multiple gunshots fired in northwest Harris County neighborhood

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A shooting sent two men to the hospital late Wednesday night, deputies in northwest Harris County said.
District 4 deputies responded to the 18600 block of Rock Flats Ravine where they found two men shot. Both were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
The shooting happened in a newer neighborhood between Katy and Cypress.
There appeared to be several bullet markers in the roadway, and deputies were also seen looking over a BMW sedan stopped on Queensborough with its emergency lights on.
The sheriff’s office did not immediately release further details about the incident.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information that could help investigators.
