2 women shot in altercation between neighbors, police say

HOUSTON — Two women were shot during an altercation between neighbors, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 9 p.m. in the 5800 block of Thursh Drive in southeast Houston.

Police say the incident started as a dispute between neighbors regarding kids playing on a truck.

The dispute then escalated after a neighbor confronted the other and an argument ensued. A person then brought out a gun and fired it several times.

Police say the two women, both adults, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

A woman detained at the scene is believed to have fired the gun, according to police.

A man also involved in the incident is said to have ran from the scene, police say.