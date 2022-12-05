2 women shot in altercation between neighbors, police say

HOUSTON — Two women were shot during an altercation between neighbors, according to the Houston Police Department.
The shooting happened Wednesday around 9 p.m. in the 5800 block of Thursh Drive in southeast Houston.
Police say the incident started as a dispute between neighbors regarding kids playing on a truck.
The dispute then escalated after a neighbor confronted the other and an argument ensued. A person then brought out a gun and fired it several times.
Police say the two women, both adults, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
A woman detained at the scene is believed to have fired the gun, according to police.
A man also involved in the incident is said to have ran from the scene, police say.
HPD's Major Assaults division will take over the investigation. Police say they obtained surveillance footage of the incident.