HOUSTON — Two suspects are in custody Monday after they allegedly robbed a woman of her cash and truck and then used an Uber to get away from police.

The Houston Police Department said the woman was making a cash deposit at a BBVA Compass drive-thru on Airline and Tidwell when the suspects approached her with a gun and demanded money. The suspects also ordered her to get out of her pick-up truck and they drove away with it, according to police.

The suspects later ditched the stolen truck and called an Uber to pick them up.

KHOU

Police said an officer saw the stolen truck and what he believed to be the two suspects getting in the Uber. The officer followed the Uber until the driver stopped. The suspects were seen getting out of the car and running away.

One suspect ran inside of a Gallery Furniture and locked himself inside the bathroom. Police knocked on the door and the suspect surrendered.

The other suspect ran to a house and hid underneath it, police said. He was eventually caught and arrested.

The woman's stolen pick-up truck and her cash were recovered by police. The gun used in the robbery was found in the backseat of the Uber.

No one was hurt.

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.

Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.