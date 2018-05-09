HOUSTON - Officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for shooting a man Monday in northeast Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Los Charros Tex-Mex Restaurant in the 11100 block of Bentley just before 10 a.m. Monday where they say the victim stumbled inside claiming a Hispanic man shot him.

Deputies say the victim was sitting in his car when the two suspects drove up in a gold-colored sedan with paper tags. One of the suspects approached the victim and an altercation occurred before the suspect shot the victim and left the scene, according to authorities.

The victim remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Deputies say the two suspects are armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the location of the vehicle is urged to call the HCSO Violent Crime Unit at (713) 221-6000.

