HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Pct. 4 deputies arrested two suspects following a home invasion Wednesday morning in north Harris County.

Deputies said the two suspects broke into an apartment at ARIUM Spring Crossing Apartments and assaulted the homeowner, breaking his ribs and cutting his head open.

The victim was able to get a description of the getaway car as it drove away. The suspects led deputies on a chase that ended with one suspect in custody.

Deputies set up a perimeter as they searched for the second suspect. Nearby day cares and schools were on lockdown during the search.

Both suspects were taken into custody just before noon Wednesday.