HOUSTON – Two suspects are now in custody after a high-speed chase through northeast Houston ended in at a downtown gas station Tuesday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the chase started in the area of the North Freeway and the 610 Loop and ended at a gas station at North Main and North freeway.

UPDATE: Pursuit ended at North Main and North Freeway. Two persons in custody. No injures reported. Investigation on-going. #hounew — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 26, 2018

No other details are available at this time.

