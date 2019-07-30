HOUSTON — Two women told police late Monday they were driving in east Houston when several shots were fired at them.

The women, who are sisters, both suffered graze wounds.

The shooting happened at about 9:10 p.m. near the 5300 block of Coke. After the shots were fired, the sisters pulled into an apartment complex for help.

Police said the women may have not been the intended target of the gunfire.

The investigation is still on-going at this time. Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

