HOUSTON – A block party turned violent when two people were shot overnight in northeast Houston.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday near Liberty and Gregg Street.

One of the victims went into surgery a few hours ago. Houston Police said the 76-year-old man was shot in the chest and is in critical condition Monday morning.

The other victim was a 26-year-old woman. She was shot in the back, but she’s expected to be okay.

Forensics and investigators are still out at the scene early Monday trying to piece together what happened.

Police said altercation broke out and shots were fired. They are not sure who pulled out the gun, or how many people were involved.

Two people were shot out of the 150-plus in attendance.

Police have been talking to witnesses, hoping to get more details. They’re also looking for surveillance video.

