CONROE, Texas — Two people shot were fatally shot Wednesday evening in the parking lot of a strip center off I-45 in Conroe, according to law enforcement sources.
The shooting happened at the River Bend Station shopping center at I-45 and Crighton Road.
Police said two people were found dead in the parking lot.
This story will be updated with more details as they become available.
