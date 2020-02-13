CONROE, Texas — Two people shot were fatally shot Wednesday evening in the parking lot of a strip center off I-45 in Conroe, according to law enforcement sources.

The shooting happened at the River Bend Station shopping center at I-45 and Crighton Road.

Police said two people were found dead in the parking lot.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter