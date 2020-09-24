2 men shot during ambush at Kashmere Gardens gas station, HPD says

Houston police said two men were ambushed and shot at by multiple people. They were critically wounded in the incident.

HOUSTON — Two men were shot Thursday in an ambush in northeast Houston, according to police.

Police said the men pulled into a gas station parking lot in the 4000 block of Lockwood Drive, which is in Kashmere Gardens, around 1:30 p.m. Police said they were in a blue car.

When they pulled up to one of the gas pumps, according to police, two other vehicles showed up and blocked them in. At least two men got out of the cars and started shooting into the victims' car.

No suspects have been taken into custody, according to police.

The shooting victims were taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.