2 shot during botched gun sale at Pecan Grove apartment complex

Investigators said a shootout erupted when the supposed sellers didn't hand over the weapons. A resident held two suspects at gunpoint until authorities arrived.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Two people were shot Tuesday during a botched gun sale at a Fort Bend County apartment complex, according to investigators.

Authorities said a group of people met another group to buy guns at an apartment complex in Pecan Grove. When the buyers passed the money to the sellers, the sellers didn't hand over the guns, which led to a shootout, investigators said.

A man was struck several times and taken to an area hospital. Another man was taken to an area hospital via private vehicle, according to authorities.

Investigators said a resident at the apartment complex held two suspects at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Gunfire hit several apartment units as well as several vehicles, but no one else was injured.