HOUSTON — Houston police are on the scene of a double shooting near an elementary school in southeast Houston.

Two people were shot around 2 p.m. in the 2600 block of Berkley near Glover.

It happened just a block from Sanchez Elementary, but no students or staff were injured.

Witnesses said the four male suspects drove up in a black Ford Focus. One of them jumped out and opened fire.

One victim was shot in the leg, the other in the hip.

Both were taken to area hospitals by ambulance.

The suspects apparently got away.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Along with HPD homicide, Precinct 1 deputies are on the scene.

We have reached out to HISD to ask if Sanchez Elementary is on lockdown, but we haven't heard back.

Check back for more on this developing story.

