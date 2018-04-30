HOUSTON – Homicide investigators responded to a warehouse overnight where two people were fatally shot, police say.

Houston police have not yet released much information in the case, which is still under investigation in the 7600 block of the North Freeway just south of Spring.

Early Monday police responded to a business park and found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A few people were detained at the scene for questioning.

Police believe the shooting location may have ties to a gambling operation, but the details have not yet been confirmed.

