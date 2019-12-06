HOUSTON — Two men responsible for a burglary at Houston National Cemetery have been identified but are not yet in custody, according Harris County Pct. 5 Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Last month investigators were called to the cemetery on Veterans Memorial after a generator and two welders were stolen from a storage bin that was broken into.

Deputy constables later found the equipment at a pawn shop, and the suspects were identified as Robert Alan Curry and Terrell Rashaud Modelist.

The recovered stolen property was returned to the veterans cemetery, but the men remain on the run.

Both are wanted on a charge of felony theft.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you are urged to contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472 or your local law enforcement.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM