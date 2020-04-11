2 men shot to death in sports car on SE Houston street, HPD says

Police said witnesses reported the shooting just after midnight and said two other men fled the scene in an SUV.

HOUSTON — Two men were shot to death while they were in a car on a southeast Houston street just after midnight.

Houston police said witnesses reported the shooting in the 4900 block of Bricker Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When units arrived, they found two men shot to death inside a Porsche. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been revealed.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting but police said witnesses told them they saw two men run from the scene and leave in an SUV.