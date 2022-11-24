2 men shot to death at west Houston apartment complex, police say

Family members told police they were outside in the courtyard when they heard the shots.

HOUSTON — Two men were found shot to death Thursday in an apartment in west Houston.

Houston police were called just after midnight to the complex on Southlake Drive near Briar Forest. Officers found one of the men dead and the other was taken to a hospital where he died.

Family members told police they were outside in the courtyard when they heard the shots. They said they went in to check it out and found the men.

Police are trying to find out who shot them and what led to it.

The men may be related, and they live in the complex.