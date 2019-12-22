HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are dead after a shooting outside of a northwest Harris County bar early Sunday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said he believes the two victims met up with a group of men for unknown reasons in the parking lot of Headliners Sports Bar in the 9800 block of Jones Road.

Shots were fired and the group of men were seen running away from the bar.

The two victims were shot inside of their car. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A third person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Deputies are not sure if this person was involved in the altercation.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video with hopes of identifying the gunman or gunmen responsible.

If you have any information on this shooting or the suspect, please call HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter