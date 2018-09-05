HOUSTON – Houston police report a double shooting occurred outside a Third Ward store on Tuesday night.

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Scott near Dennis, just west of the Gulf Freeway.

Witnesses told police a maroon or burgundy car drove southbound on Scott, and someone in the car stuck out a gun and fired several shots at men standing outside of a store.

One victim was shot in his leg and taken to the hospital. Another man was grazed by a bullet in his leg and he was treated at the scene.

The suspects fled the scene.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

