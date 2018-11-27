HOUSTON – Homicide detectives are heading to a scene where two men were found shot to death in a car in the parking lot of a strip club Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Club Onyx, located in the 3100 block of Bering.

At that time, police responded to a shooting call after a security guard found the two victims in a car in the rear parking lot.

Police said the two men were found shot to death, and there appears to be at least two shooters involved in the homicide.

Police said there is surveillance video at the club and are hoping to identify the suspects.

No other information about the suspects or victims was available.

