HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two men have been in the aggravated robbery of an elderly couple in northwest Harris County.

Dexter Carpenter, 20, and Jose Perez, 24, are charged with aggravated robbery of a person over 65, a first degree felony, and credit card abuse.

Investigators say around 3:15 p.m. on May 21, an 86-year-old man and his 87-year-old wife were robbed inside their assisted living residence at 12102 Steeple Way Boulevard in the Cypress area.

Authorities say the couple drove to a bank where they cashed a check and drove back to their home. They say Carpenter and Perez followed the couple into the complex.

According to investigators, after entering their home, the couple says Perez walked in through the front door without their permission and assaulted the elderly man, removing money and his wife’s billfold from his front pocket. Perez and Carpenter then left the home.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the assisted living center that showed a silver Nissan Rogue enter the center behind the couple’s vehicle and leaving the property shortly thereafter.

Surveillance footage from a nearby Walmart also showed two suspects using the couple’s credit cards to make fraudulent transactions after the alleged robbery, according to investigators.

Authorities traced the license plate of the car and found it was a vehicle rented from AVIS in the 15100 block of the North Freeway. They say it was later turned in for a new rental of a Chevrolet Equinox.

On May 30, investigators located the Equinox at a Chase bank in the 2400 block of West Alabama. They say Carpenter and Perez drove to a Chase Bank at 10243 Kempwood where officials say they appeared to be selecting more robbery victims.

Carpenter and Perez were then arrested without incident.

