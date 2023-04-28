2 kids arrested after 12-year-old girl shot in NW Harris County, Precinct 4 says

Deputies said five juveniles went to a 14-year-old’s home to fight when he started shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two kids were arrested Friday after a 12-year-old girl was shot in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said five juveniles went to a 14-year-old’s home on Gripper Way near Hardy Toll Road to fight. The boy was afraid for his life and shot at the vehicle the teens were in, deputies said. A 12-year-old girl was shot and taken to a hospital.