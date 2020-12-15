HPD: 2 people shot, injured in north Houston

Investigators said the victims were leaving a gathering when an unknown number of shooters opened fire in the parking lot.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that left at least two people injured.

Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Hickory Street about 2:20 a.m.

Investigators said two people had just left a gathering and were walking to their vehicles in the parking lot when an unknown number of gunman started firing.

Both victims were hit.

Police said one victim was found outside the residence and the other upstairs inside the home, police said. Both were taken to the hospital conscious and breathing. At last word, they were in surgery.

Investigators said multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

At this time, there no motives or suspects.