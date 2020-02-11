2 men injured in hit-and-run crash outside church in Fort Bend County, deputies say

It happened Monday morning in front a church between Scanlan Road and Sienna Point Drive.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A search is underway for two people wanted in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left two men injured outside a church in Fort Bend County, according to the local sheriff's office.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office tweeted about the incident around 11:15 a.m. Monday. They say it happened at a church between Scanlan Road and Sienna Point Drive.

Investigators said a vehicle lost control and hit two men, injuring both of them. The extent of their injuries was not released.

The occupants in the vehicle then left the area on foot and are now on the run, deputies said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information because available.

Auto Vs Ped Accident: Occurred between Scanlan Rd and Sienna Point Dr in front of the Church. A vehicle lost control, hitting two adult males & causing injury. The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot. Actively searching the area. Ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/tX7usZmp5K — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) November 2, 2020