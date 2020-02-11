2 men injured in hit-and-run crash outside church in Fort Bend County, deputies say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A search is underway for two people wanted in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left two men injured outside a church in Fort Bend County, according to the local sheriff's office.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office tweeted about the incident around 11:15 a.m. Monday. They say it happened at a church between Scanlan Road and Sienna Point Drive.
Investigators said a vehicle lost control and hit two men, injuring both of them. The extent of their injuries was not released.
The occupants in the vehicle then left the area on foot and are now on the run, deputies said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information because available.
MORE CRIME NEWS