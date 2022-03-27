HPD: 2 injured after gunmen shoot up car in southwest Houston

The two men in the backseat were injured after a car they were in was shot up by gunmen.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department says two men were injured after gunmen opened fire on a vehicle, leaving it riddled with bullets.

It happened just after 12 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Harwin Drive and Ranchester Drive in southwest Houston.

Houston police tell KHOU 11 that the gunmen fired at the car. After people came out to investigate, the gunmen fled in a blue or green Chevy Tahoe.

Police say the gunmen then returned minutes later and began firing shots again.