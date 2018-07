HOUSTON - Two people went to the hospital in critical condition after a drive by shooting Friday night in northeast Houston, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting at 11500 Homestead Road, where a man and woman had both been shot.

Police said both were hospitalized in critical condition.

Officers had three possible suspects in custody Friday night.

